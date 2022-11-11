Golladay (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, but he's expected to play and could have a prominent role, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Golladay fell out of favor with head coach Brian Daboll earlier this season and then missed Weeks 5 through 8 with an MCL sprain, but he's on track to return after a Week 9 bye, joining a wideout group led by Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Wan'Dale Robinson the past month. Golladay could displace Slayton or Johnson from a starting role on the outside, with the latter seeming more vulnerable based on lack of production prior to the bye. It's also possible Golladay has a lesser role off the bench, of course, in addition to whatever chance there is that he doesn't end up playing.