Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets.
Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune up, Golladay will now turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
