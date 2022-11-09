Golladay (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
On Tuesday, coach Brian Daboll told Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic that Golladay "should be ready to go" Sunday versus the Texans. One day later, the wide receiver himself said he felt "good" and was able to put together back-to-back "good" days, per Salomone. Golladay may have to log a full practice by Friday to avoid a designation ahead of this weekend, but he at least seems to be trending toward his first game action since Week 4.