Golladay (knee) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Coach Brian Daboll said Friday he's "optimistic" about Golladay's chances of retaking the field for the first time since Week 4, per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, though an official word on his status may not be revealed until closer to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. The veteran wideout has just two catches for 22 yards on six targets through four appearances this season.