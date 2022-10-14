Golladay (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

For the second week in a row, Golladay didn't practice in any fashion while he continues to recover from an MCL sprain. The Giants' decision not to move Golladay to injured reserve after he suffered the injury in the Week 4 win over the Bears suggest the team anticipates he'll miss fewer than four games, but he'll need to get back on the practice field in some capacity next week to have a shot at playing Oct. 23 in Jacksonville. Elsewhere in the Giants' receiving corps, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is slated to miss his fourth game in a row, while Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable but is expected to play.