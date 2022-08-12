Golladay caught one of three targets for six yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots.
Golladay and starting quarterback Daniel Jones failed to connect twice on the opening drive, including on 3rd-and-6 from New England's seven-yard line. The veteran receiver finally got his hands on the ball to cap New York's second drive, gaining six yards on 3rd-and-18 before both Jones and Golladay subbed out for the remainder of the game. Locked in as a starting wide receiver for Big Blue, Golladay's likely to keep seeing modest usage throughout the preseason, including the team's home game against the Bengals next Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Could see action in preseason opener•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Sheds red jersey at OTAs•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited in practice•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finishes season with three catches•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: One target, no catches•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Clear leader of WR group this week•