Golladay caught one of three targets for six yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots.

Golladay and starting quarterback Daniel Jones failed to connect twice on the opening drive, including on 3rd-and-6 from New England's seven-yard line. The veteran receiver finally got his hands on the ball to cap New York's second drive, gaining six yards on 3rd-and-18 before both Jones and Golladay subbed out for the remainder of the game. Locked in as a starting wide receiver for Big Blue, Golladay's likely to keep seeing modest usage throughout the preseason, including the team's home game against the Bengals next Sunday.