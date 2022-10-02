Golladay departed Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Golladay appeared to hurt his knee on the same possession in which quarterback Daniel Jones picked up a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. While Jones had his ankle taped up and stayed on the sideline, Golladay made his way to the locker room, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. If Golladay is unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 4 with no catches on one target.
