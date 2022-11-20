Golladay (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Golladay hasn't been able to avoid the injury bug this season, with a hamstring issue capping his practice reps for the entirety of Week 11 prep. While he'll be available Sunday, he's behind Darius Slayton, rookie Wan'Dale Robinson and likely newcomer Isaiah Hodgins in the pecking order at wide receiver for the Giants. With just two catches to his name in five games this season, Golladay remains off the fantasy radar as a member of a run-heavy offense.
More News
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Questionable but should play•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Another limited showing•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Bothered by hamstring•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Drops both Week 10 targets•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Back in action Sunday•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: May have big role Sunday•