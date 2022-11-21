Golladay finished a Week 11 loss to Detroit on Sunday with two catches on two targets for 29 yards.

Golladay also saw two targets last week against Houston, but he dropped them both. With that in mind, his performance Sunday was a promising step in the right direction despite the fact that six Giants tallied more targets and four racked up more receiving yards. Rookie wideout Wan'Dale Robinson left the contest with a knee injury and was later seen on crutches, so Golladay may move up the depth chart by default despite recording just four catches for 51 yards on the season. New York plays Dallas on Thanksgiving, and that game should provide some insight about the extent to which Golladay's opportunity may increase.