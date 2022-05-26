Golladay (undisclosed) is practicing Thursday without a red jersey, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.
Golladay spent nearly a week taking limited reps at OTAs while wearing a red jersey, but it now appears that he's back to full form. Coach Brian Daboll never disclosed the full details of Golladay's health, but it seems like he was only dealing with a minor injury. Now heading into the second season of his four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants, staying on the field will be a clear priority for Golladay as he works to establish himself as the No. 1 target for Daniel Jones.
