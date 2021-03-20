Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million deal, including $40 million in guarantees, with the Giants on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The top remaining free agent wide receiver signed the massive deal after a multi-day visit with the Giants. Prior to last season, Golladay had been model of consistency recording back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons after earning a starting role within the Lions offense entering 2018. A debilitating hip injury forced the 27-year-old to miss the final eight games of the 2020 campaign, but he was still a driving force when healthy tallying at least four receptions in all four games he played, two of which went over the 100-yard receiving mark. Situated in a Giants offense gushing with explosive options such as Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, Golladay immediately becomes the team's best red-zone threat and should be a capable intermediate target for quarterback Daniel Jones in what amounts to a pivotal prove-it season for the third-year pro.