Golladay (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) were both working with the Giants' training staff for the second day in a row, which suggests that both receivers are trending toward missing another game Sunday against the Ravens. The banged-up New York wideout corps could still get some reinforcement in the form of rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), who appeared to be a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row and looks to be a better bet than Golladay or Toney to return to the lineup this weekend.
