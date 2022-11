Coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Golladay (knee) "should be ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Texans, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Benefiting from the Giants' Week 9 bye, Golladay is inching closer to his first game action since Week 4 as he looks to put a sprained MCL further in the rearview mirror. The team will release its first injury report of Week 10 on Wednesday, so his listing there will serve as his basis as the weekend draws closer.