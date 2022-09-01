General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" which resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last season, but Schoen did not disclose which injury the 28-year-old's offseason surgery was intended to address. Still, the fact that Golladay had to recover from a spring procedure provides more context to his offseason performance, which Dan Benton of USA Today reports was decidedly underwhelming. That said, Golladay didn't miss a day of practice during the preseason, and he's still locked in as one of New York's top wide receivers. Until he proves an ability to produce in the new offensive system brought in by first-year coach Brian Daboll, though, fantasy managers will likely have difficulty trusting Golladay in lineups.