Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he does not expect Golladay (knee) to suit up versus the Packers in Week 5, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Golladay was forced out of Sunday's win over the Bears with a knee injury, and it looks like he could be in line to miss some time. The Giants already had Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) sidelined, so it's possible the team's receiving corps could be significantly depleted again Week 5. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) are managing injuries of their own.