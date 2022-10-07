Golladay (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Golladay did not practice in any capacity Wednesday or Thursday, and he was ruled out early in the week as the team will travel to London for its Week 5 matchup against Green Bay. Golladay has struggled to get consistently involved in the Gaints' offense this season, as he has played only 92 offensive snaps and recorded two receptions for 22 yards across four games. With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) also ruled out, the team's receiving corps is likely to primarily consist of David Sills and Richie James (ankle) while Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) could also make his NFL debut.