Golladay (illness) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Commanders.
Golladay was tacked on to the Giants' Week 13 injury report Saturday, suddenly leaving him questionable for Sunday's game due to an illness. While there was a belief he'd be able to play, he felt worse when he woke up Sunday morning and now won't be available to the team's offense, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With Golladay out, Darius Slayton (illness), Richie James (knee), Isaiah Hodgins, Marcus Johnson and David Sills are the active wide receivers for New York this week.
