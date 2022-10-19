Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Golladay (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Golladay hasn't practiced since suffering an MCL sprain during the Giants' Week 4 win over the Bears and is trending towards a third straight absence. He still has two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 7, but if Golladay isn't upgraded to a full participant by Friday, the wideout will likely turn his sights on preparing for Week 8. The decision to not place Golladay on IR suggests New York initially anticipated he'd miss fewer than four games, but it's unclear if that's still the expectation.
More News
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Officially out for Week 6•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Spectating for another practice•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Begins week as non-participant•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Won't play against Packers•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Fails to practice•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Likely out Week 5 with MCL sprain•