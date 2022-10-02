Golladay is working with the starters prior to Sunday's game against the Bears, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
It's not clear exactly what this means for Golladay's role in Week 4, but with the Giants thin at the wideout spots, he will have a chance to be more involved after being blanked in the box score each of the past two weeks.
