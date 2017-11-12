Giants' Kerry Wynn: Active for Week 10 matchup
Wynn (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Though Wynn was able to shake off the knee injury ahead of the Week 10 contest, he looks bound to see a role reduction with Olivier Vernon (ankle) returning from a four-game absence. Wynn should still be included in the team's defensive end rotation, but he'll likely pick up snaps only when Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul require a breather.
