Wynn is in the concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Wynn exited in the second half of Sunday's game and could miss some time due to the injury. If Wynn is forced to miss any time look for Mario Edwards to see some extra as the only healthy backup defensive lineman currently on the Giants' roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories