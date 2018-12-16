Wynn (undisclosed) is going for an X-ray, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

Wynn has seen his playing time tick down since Week 6 but has still been on the field for between 22 and 36 snaps most weeks since then. He made two assisted tackles in Sunday's 17-0 loss to the Titans. R.J. MacIntosh will likely step in if Wynn can't suit up at Indianapolis in Week 16.

