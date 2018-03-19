Wynn re-signed with the Giants on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Wynn's one-year deal will keep the Richmond native in New York for at least the 2018 season. Although Wynn serves primarily as a backup, the Giants feel comfortable with the 27-year-old's versatility to play both inside and outside. With a new defensive scheme and switch to an attacking 3-4 defense, New York will need all the help it can get from a deep front seven.