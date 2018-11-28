Despite remaining in concussion protocol, Wynn (concussion) will get in a limited practice session Wednesday and head coach Pat Shurmur is "very hopeful" that he will return in Week 13, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

While Wynn was unable to return in time for the Week 12 matchup against the Eagles, his participation in any capacity in practice early in the week suggests the defensive end is making some progress in the league's concussion protocol. Still, he will need to gain full clearance in order to suit up Sunday against the Bears.