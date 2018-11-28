Giants' Kerry Wynn: Limited at practice Wednesday
Despite remaining in concussion protocol, Wynn (concussion) will get in a limited practice session Wednesday and head coach Pat Shurmur is "very hopeful" that he will return in Week 13, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
While Wynn was unable to return in time for the Week 12 matchup against the Eagles, his participation in any capacity in practice early in the week suggests the defensive end is making some progress in the league's concussion protocol. Still, he will need to gain full clearance in order to suit up Sunday against the Bears.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...