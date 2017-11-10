Wynn (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Even if Wynn is able to play, there's a good chance he doesn't log a high snap count since Olivier Vernon (ankle) is also questionable this week. Wynn held his ground -- but nothing more -- in Vernon's absence, racking up 10 tackles (five solo) through three games.