Wynn (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Wynn will miss his first game of the season, and he's notably been logging considerable playing time in Olivier Vernon's (ankle) stead since Week 4. Avery Moss will likely pick up the rest of the snaps that Wynn is leaving behind.

