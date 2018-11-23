Wynn (concussion) has been ruled out for the Giants' game against the Eagles on Sunday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Wynn exited Week 11 against the Buccaneers due to the injury and was ultimately placed in concussion protocol. This news comes to no surprise due to the fact that Wynn has been unable to practice this week and remains in concussion protocol. Fellow defensive end Mario Edwards could see extra snaps Sunday, since he is the only healthy backup currently on the Giants' depth chart.