Giants' Kevin Norwood: Waived with hip injury
Norwood is dealing with a hip injury and was waived/injured by the Giants on Monday.
It isn't known how or when Norwood sustained the injury, but since he wasn't a strong candidate to make the roster, the Giants were compelled to let him go. Fellow wideout Andrew Turzilli was signed to take Norwood's place on the training-camp roster.
More News
-
Giants' Kevin Norwood: Signed to futures contract•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Released from injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Suffered hip pointer Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Won't return Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Scores against Titans•
-
Seahawks trade WR Kevin Norwood to Panthers•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Follow our IDP Draft LIVE
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, are taking part in...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....