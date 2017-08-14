Play

Norwood is dealing with a hip injury and was waived/injured by the Giants on Monday.

It isn't known how or when Norwood sustained the injury, but since he wasn't a strong candidate to make the roster, the Giants were compelled to let him go. Fellow wideout Andrew Turzilli was signed to take Norwood's place on the training-camp roster.

