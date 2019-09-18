Play

Zeitler (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Zeitler suffered the shoulder injury in Week 1's loss to the Cowboys, and while he was able to play in Week 2 after practicing in full, it looks like it is still lingering. There hasn't yet been any indication that Zeitler suffered any sort of setback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories