Giants' Kevin Zeitler: Absent from Wednesday's practice
Zeitler (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Zeitler suffered the shoulder injury in Week 1's loss to the Cowboys, and while he was able to play in Week 2 after practicing in full, it looks like it is still lingering. There hasn't yet been any indication that Zeitler suffered any sort of setback.
