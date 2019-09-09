Zeitler suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, but it's not expected to be serious, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Zeitler was a massive upgrade to the offensive line when he was traded to the Giants this offseason, so his absence would be unwelcome. At this point, the veteran's status for Sunday against the Bills is questionable at best, and Nick Gates would likely get the nod at right guard should Zeitler miss time.