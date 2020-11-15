Zeitler (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants find themselves protecting a one-possession lead against divisional rival Philadelphia, and now second-year signal-caller Daniel Jones will be without his starting right guard for the fourth quarter. Shane Lemieux is the next man up at the position, and he'll be tasked with helping to slow down an Eagles front seven that ranks behind only Pittsburgh in sacks per game (3.5).