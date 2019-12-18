Play

Zeitler (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Zeitler didn't play in Week 15's win over the Dolphins, but he appears to be recovering well by starting the week on the practice field. The University of Wisconsin product is aiming to return Sunday against the Redskins.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories