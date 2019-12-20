Play

Zeitler (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington.

Zeitler upgraded to a full practice Friday after two limited sessions earlier in the week. As a result, the Giants' offensive line will be at full strength for the return of Daniel Jones under center.

