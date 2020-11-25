Zeitler (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Zeitler suffered a concussion before the Giants' Week 11 bye. He made significant progress through the league's five-step concussion protocol during the break, and he's on track to play Sunday against the Bengals. Once he's officially cleared, Zeitler should slot in at right guard.
