Zeitler (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Zeitler got dinged up during the Giants' season-opening loss to the Cowboys, and he now looks to back health. Barring any setbacks, he'll slot into his usual starting role at right guard versus the Bills on Sunday.

