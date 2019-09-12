Giants' Kevin Zeitler: Ready to go
Zeitler (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Zeitler got dinged up during the Giants' season-opening loss to the Cowboys, and he now looks to back health. Barring any setbacks, he'll slot into his usual starting role at right guard versus the Bills on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Jets grounded?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
News & Notes: Darnold out for MNF
Chris Towers looks at all the latest news and notes around the league, and how it all impacts...
-
Week 2 QB Preview: Newton bounceback
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2