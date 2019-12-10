Play

Zeitler was seen with a boot on his right foot and was using crutches following Monday's loss to the Eagles, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.

Zeitler was injured late in the fourth quarter and hobbled off the field without being able to put any weight on his right leg. In the event Zeitler would be forced to miss time, Nick Gates is slated to fill in as the Giants' starting right guard.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories