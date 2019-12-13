Play

Zeitler (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Zeitler suffered an ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Eagles, the severity of which caused him to don a walking boot after the contest. A timetable for the starting right guard's return remains undisclosed.

