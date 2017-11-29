Giants' Khyri Thornton: Signs with Giants
The Giants signed Thornton to a contract Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Thornton assumes the roster spot of cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle), who was placed on injured reserve after undergoing season-ending surgery Wednesday. A third-round draft pick of the Lions in 2014, Thornton has appeared in 23 games with Detroit over parts of the last three seasons, producing 28 total tackles and one sack. He'll serve in a depth role along the defensive line in New York.
More News
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Cut loose by Detroit•
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Officially activated•
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Reinstated but uncertain to rejoin Lions•
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Suspended six games•
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Signs two-year contract with Lions•
-
Lions' Khyri Thornton: Inactive Monday•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...