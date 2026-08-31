Black (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return by the Giants on Monday, Dan Salomone and Matt Citak of the team's official site report.

The cornerback got injured during New York's final preseason game against the Jets. Black had broken up four passes during preseason action and had likely earned his spot on the active roster. He'll now have to miss the first four games, but the designation to return indicates that the coaching staff sees him as a part of the 53 once he's ready.