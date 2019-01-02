With Lauletta seeing only one snap (as a WR/blocker) in Week 17's game against the Cowboys, it's hard to imagine him having a long-term future in New York.

A 2018 fourth-round pick, Lauletta barely saw any action (five attempts) in 2018 and failed to complete a single pass. It's unclear as of yet whether the Giants will bring Eli Manning back, but even if they don't, Lauletta's a long shot for a major role in 2019 given the team didn't even audition him long after it was out of playoff contention.