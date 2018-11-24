The Giants intend to play Lauletta at some point during the 2018 season, though the rookie likely won't receive an opportunity to do so until New York is officially eliminated from playoff contention, a source told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv.

With a 3-7 record heading into Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, the Giants face long odds to reach the postseason, though the team is still only two games behind co-NFC East leaders Dallas and Washington in the loss column. So long as their slim possibility for claiming the division crown remains alive, the Giants appear set to proceed with Eli Manning as their starting signal-caller, with journeyman Alex Tanney acting as the No. 2 quarterback. Since neither Manning nor Tanney look to be part of New York's long-term plans, it makes sense for the team to see what it has in Lauletta, a rookie fourth-round pick, over the final few contests of the season. At 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, Lauletta is slightly undersized for a quarterback, but he displayed an accurate arm during his four-year college career at Richmond.