Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Gets arrested Tuesday
Lauletta was arrested in Weehawken, N.J. during his drive to the Giants' facility Tuesday morning, Ron Zeitlinger of NJ.com reports.
According to sources, Lauletta failed to obey directions from a police officer and nearly struck him with his vehicle. With Eli Manning struggling mightily this season, the 2018 fourth-round pick is the best quarterback candidate on the roster to get extended run in the second half of the season. The Giants' other option, journeyman Alex Tanney, also hasn't taken a snap in 2018.
