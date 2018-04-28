Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Heading to New York
The Giants selected Lauletta in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 108th overall.
The Giants finally addressed quarterback on Day 3 by taking a project in Lauletta out of Richmond. Considering that the Giants passed on taking one of the top-flight quarterbacks in Round 1, scooping Lauletta in the fourth is a nice consolation. Lauletta (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) threw for 3,737 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 picks as a senior at Richmond and has the potential to become a starter down the line. He'll compete with Davis Webb for the backup role behind Eli Manning.
