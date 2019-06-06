Lauletta (knee) saw first-team work, but attempted only three passes during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Lauletta had been recovering from a "minor" knee procedure since March, and was only able to throw three passes during team work. The former fourth-round pick in 2018 faces immense pressure to secure a roster spot, considering where he sits on the depth chart and the fact that the team drafted Daniel Jones with the sixth-overall pick in last April's draft. During practice, Lauletta had one of his three passes intercepted, which isn't a good sign for the signal caller. Along with his struggles off the field -- he was arrested in October and eventually pled guilty to a disorderly persons offense and two other charges -- it's been a year to forget for Lauletta.