Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Limited during minicamp
Lauletta (knee) saw first-team work, but attempted only three passes during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Lauletta had been recovering from a "minor" knee procedure since March, and was only able to throw three passes during team work. The former fourth-round pick in 2018 faces immense pressure to secure a roster spot, considering where he sits on the depth chart and the fact that the team drafted Daniel Jones with the sixth-overall pick in last April's draft. During practice, Lauletta had one of his three passes intercepted, which isn't a good sign for the signal caller. Along with his struggles off the field -- he was arrested in October and eventually pled guilty to a disorderly persons offense and two other charges -- it's been a year to forget for Lauletta.
More News
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Recovering from knee surgery•
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Settles legal situation•
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Outlook in limbo for 2019•
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Returns to inactive list•
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Sticking as No. 2 quarterback•
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Moves into top backup role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 90-81
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 90-81 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 80-71
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 80-71 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 70-61
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 70-61 in our consensus...
-
Gurley in Round 3?
Todd Gurley's mysterious knee problem has sent his Fantasy stock to places we'd never thought...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...