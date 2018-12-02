Lauletta will be active for the first time all season Sunday against the Bears, dressing as the backup to starting quarterback Eli Manning, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Lauletta, a fourth-round pick out of Richmond, will replace journeyman Alex Tanney as the No. 2 signal-caller after satisfying the Giants with his actions following an Oct. 30 arrest stemming from an incident where he allegedly drove carelessly through traffic. With the Giants entering the Week 13 contest at 3-8 for the season, it's likely that Lauletta -- and potentially Tanney -- will get opportunities to play over the final five games as the team sees what it has in the cupboard behind Manning heading into 2019.