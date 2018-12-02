Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Moves into top backup role
Lauletta will be active for the first time all season Sunday against the Bears, dressing as the backup to starting quarterback Eli Manning, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Lauletta, a fourth-round pick out of Richmond, will replace journeyman Alex Tanney as the No. 2 signal-caller after satisfying the Giants with his actions following an Oct. 30 arrest stemming from an incident where he allegedly drove carelessly through traffic. With the Giants entering the Week 13 contest at 3-8 for the season, it's likely that Lauletta -- and potentially Tanney -- will get opportunities to play over the final five games as the team sees what it has in the cupboard behind Manning heading into 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...