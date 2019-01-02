Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Outlook in limbo for 2019
Lauletta only played one offensive snap in the Giants' 36-35 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Inactive for the previous two games, Lauletta dressed as a third quarterback in Week 17, taking the field for one play, where he acted as a blocker. A 2018 fourth-round pick, Lauletta's lone other action as a rookie came in relief of Eli Manning in a Week 14 blowout win over the Redskins, during which he failed to complete any of his five passes and tossed an interception. It's unclear as of yet whether the Giants will bring Manning back in 2019, but even if they don't, Lauletta looks like a long shot for a major role after the team refused to audition him long after it was out of playoff contention.
