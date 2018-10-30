Lauletta was charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest Tuesday, SNY.tv reports.

Arrested in Weehawken, N.J. en route to the Giants' facility Tuesday, Lauletta was cited after failing to obey directions from a police officer and almost striking him with his vehicle. This is apparently Lauletta's second such transgression in as many days. As a 2018 fourth-round pick, his spot on the Giants' 53-man roster is safe, but it could impact the team's decision-making in the event it decides to bench the disappointing Eli Manning at some point. The only other quarterback on the team is journeyman Alex Tanney.

