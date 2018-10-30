Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Receives three charges
Lauletta was charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest Tuesday, SNY.tv reports.
Arrested in Weehawken, N.J. en route to the Giants' facility Tuesday, Lauletta was cited after failing to obey directions from a police officer and almost striking him with his vehicle. This is apparently Lauletta's second such transgression in as many days. As a 2018 fourth-round pick, his spot on the Giants' 53-man roster is safe, but it could impact the team's decision-making in the event it decides to bench the disappointing Eli Manning at some point. The only other quarterback on the team is journeyman Alex Tanney.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....
-
Streaming options for Week 9
Fitzmagic is back, and the QB is the top streamer for Week 9.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
The Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas to the Texans on Tuesday, which opens the door for Courtland...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...