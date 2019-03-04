Lauletta underwent a "minor" procedure on his knee this offseason, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, Lauletta's rookie season was notable for all the wrong reasons. Along with an inability to get on the field in the midst of continued struggles by Eli Manning, Lauletta was arrested in October and eventually plead guilty to a disorderly persons offense and two other charges. If he avoids legal issues through January 2020, Lauletta will have all three charges expunged from his record. Where he stands on the Giants' quarterback depth chart will be notable as the team proceeds with offseason maneuvering. Manning remains on the roster, Alex Tanney re-signed Monday and another signal-caller could join the fray via free agency or the draft over the next two months.

More News
Our Latest Stories