Lauletta plead guilty Tuesday to a disorderly persons offense and two other charges stemming from his Oct. 30 arrest in Weehawken, N.J., Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

There's no telling if Lauletta would have seen the field more as a rookie with Eli Manning going through the motions, but this brush with the law likely didn't help his case. Per Raanan, Lauletta will have all three charges dropped if he avoids any additional legal issues over the next 12 months. From a football standpoint, if Manning is retained and another QB is brought in via free agency or the draft, Lauletta's roster spot for the 2019 campaign could be in jeopardy as the Giants work their way through the offseason program, training camp and the preseason slate.