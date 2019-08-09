Lauletta (knee) completed nine of 12 passing attempts for 116 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's preseason game against the Giants.

Lauletta also rushed twice for two yards. The 2018 fourth-round pick appears to have fully recovered from the knee injury that limited him during minicamp, and played a solid game Thursday. Lauletta is competing with Alex Tanney, who also logged a strong preseason showing versus the Giants, for a third-string role.

